Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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John Farrall's avatar
John Farrall
2d

thought this might be of interest to you...

https://www.beehiiv.com/blog/the-state-of-paid-newsletters-2026

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Jojo's avatar
Jojo
4dEdited

With roughly 1% of 273,000 readers paying $79/year, that would appear to generate around $215,000 annually before payment processing fees. That isn't a bad number and I am certain that this isn't your only income earning endeavor.

So will this new policy mean that no posts will be hidden behind a paywall?

Advertising is a better solution than applying a paywall, which is one of the unintended consequences of a platform built around converting readers into paying subscribers. When an author's income depends on recruiting and retaining subscribers, there is constant pressure to produce a steady stream of content, to justify the recurring subscription cost. But too often, quantity wins out over quality out of fear of losing subscriber eyeballs. "Hey, don't forget me! I'm delivering content!".

Substack authors generally fail (refuse?) to understand that most people can't afford to pay for 5, 10 or more subscriptions. IF someone subscribes, I suspect that the majority hold only 1 to 3 subscriptions. You should not feel unloved because more people don't buy a paid subscription.

It's sad that the Substack incentive structure often leads to frustrating reader experiences, such as articles that abruptly stop with the remainder behind a paywall, prompts to subscribe appearing throughout a piece, restricted commenting and/or comments that are visible only to paying members.

Over time, too many Substack authors end up placing more and more of their work behind subscriber-only walls, attempting to pressure readers into paying for something that they can't afford or don't see the value that the author imagines exists.

This results in a closed ecosystem in which the same small core group of paying subscribers read, comment, and reinforce each other's views

This is the definition of an “echo chamber”.

Whether intentional or not, the result is reduced exposure to outside perspectives and the creation of an environment that encourages repetitive thinking among both readers and authors.

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Update (6/29/26) - I made some stylistic and flow changes but the original thoughts remain the same.

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