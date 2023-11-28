A lot of jobs aren't in danger from AI
People forget that most jobs require more than abstract reasoning.
Yesterday I had my first ever session with a personal trainer, and it got me thinking about the nature of value in the labor market.
On one level my trainer’s job is to design a workout for me and give me feedback on my technique. But if I just wanted fitness information, I could get it a lot cheaper from books, YouTube videos, or a workout app. On a dee…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.