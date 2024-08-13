A Tesla Model Y put me in the self-driving penalty box
Driver monitoring is annoying but may be necessary to safely test software like FSD.
Yesterday I was cruising the streets of San Francisco in a Tesla Model Y when I was surprised by a loud, persistent beep.
“Autosteer unavailable for the rest of this drive,” it said on the screen. “Hold steering wheel to drive manually.”
Tesla had given me a timeout.
I was well into my third hour testing Tesla’s Full Self Driving Software in the Bay Area. …
