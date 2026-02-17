Understanding AI

Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
3d

I wish Farritor had stuck with this very impressive work.

James Maconochie
2d

This story is human collaboration at its best, a multi-year, multi-organization, amateurs and experts converging on a shared goal. And it beautifully illustrates what human-AI partnership actually looks like when it works.

The ground truth problem is telling: without knowing what we're looking for, how do we know what to attend to? William James observed that experience is what we agree to attend to. That's exactly what's happening here, researchers are teaching machines which ink traces matter, which surface distortions are meaningful, what deserves attention.

Perhaps the real breakthrough will come not from more data, but from systems that can develop their own theories of what's worth noticing. But I hope we resist the urge to fully automate humans out of this process. Every character recovered from these scrolls is worth millions of lines of today's daily linguistic output. Some things deserve the slowness of human attention.

Truly an inspirational story, thank you for sharing it.

