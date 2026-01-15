Understanding AI

Kai Williams
6d

I wish I knew more about the dynamics with law in an international context: I've heard from French people that LLMs will tend to assume common law concepts, which can make legal advice less helpful.

Conn. Yankee
6d

I’m an appellate lawyer with 30 years under my belt. I know the frontier models well. The lawyers to whom you spoke are systematically underestimating the power of the best models (some of which, e.g., Opus 4.5, are now available through Harvey, which recently acquired a model selector). If you don’t appreciate the power of a well-prompted frontier model to reason about even very complicated legal problems, you’re not doing it right. (Adam Unikowsky has written well in his Substack about the legal reasoning abilities of the prior generation of models.)

