Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
just now

Wow that amazing image if we could turn AI into something as wonderful as ending poverty with out government aid. Perhaps we so many things to fix. This is truly amazing. Thank you for sharing. I’m 71 so my perspective is different.

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