We’re hosting a happy hour for DC-area readers of Understanding AI (and listeners to my podcast, AI Summer) on June 23 at The Crown & Crow. We’ll start at 5:30pm, and I expect to stay until 8:00pm. We’d love to see you.

We will both be there, and we’ll also have a couple of special guests:

No RSVP is required, but if you are planning to come, or thinking about it, I’d appreciate it if you could fill out this form to let me know. That way, I can give The Crown and Crow some warning about the size of the crowd.