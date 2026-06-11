DC-area happy hour on June 23!
Meet the Understanding AI team — and some friends of the newsletter.
We’re hosting a happy hour for DC-area readers of Understanding AI (and listeners to my podcast, AI Summer) on June 23 at The Crown & Crow. We’ll start at 5:30pm, and I expect to stay until 8:00pm. We’d love to see you.
We will both be there, and we’ll also have a couple of special guests:
Andy Masley, Substack author and recent guest on AI Summer
Abi Olvera, Substack author and a board member of the Institute for AI Policy and Strategy and MATS
No RSVP is required, but if you are planning to come, or thinking about it, I’d appreciate it if you could fill out this form to let me know. That way, I can give The Crown and Crow some warning about the size of the crowd.