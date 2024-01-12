FunSearch, self-driving trucks, and how to keep up with AI news
My answers to six questions from Understanding AI readers.
Hello paying subscribers! I was blown away by the quality of the questions you submitted last month and so it’s taken me a few weeks to pull together answers. I turned one of those answers into Wednesday’s post. Below you’ll find six other answers. Thanks to everyone who participated. And thanks to all of you for supporting my work!
Fun with FunSearch
Yon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.