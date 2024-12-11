GM just abandoned its robotaxi plans
GM will focus on improving Super Cruise, its driver assistance technology for customer-owned vehicles.
General Motors announced on Tuesday that it is effectively shutting down Cruise, its ambitious project to develop fully driverless robotaxis. Instead, GM will use Cruise technology and personnel to enhance Super Cruise, GM’s well-regarded driver assistance technology.
“Our goal at GM is to bring AV technology safely into millions of GM vehicles,” said Da…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.