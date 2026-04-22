Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Aurora Jimenez's avatar
Aurora Jimenez
3d

I couldn’t be more averse to self driving cars in general. First of all, who asked the citizens if this is what we wanted in the first place? Secondly, why are we paying for these technologies, which are being controlled remotely and most-likely in another country entirely, with our tax dollars? I’m just not okay with it at all, and overly cautious drivers usually cause the most accidents anyway, just saying. Sudden braking is still a HUGE safety risk that should not be ignored.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
2d

Thanks for the great detailed article. I really enjoy these.

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