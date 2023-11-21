I’ve been working on Understanding AI full-time since it launched in March. Until now, all content has been available for free. But this morning I activated paid subscriptions. Going forward, some posts will continue to be public but others will be for subscribers only.

If you’ve found my work valuable, I hope you’ll sign up. Subscriptions cost $8 per month, or $75 for a year.

Me last year, on the way to a reporting project. (Photo by Bethany Lee)

I’ve been publishing two to three times a month, and I intend to continue at that pace in the coming months. That’s a lower frequency than some other newsletters, but it reflects the deep research behind many of my posts.

For example, my most popular post was the explainer on large language models I published in July. That was the result of more than two months of in-depth research.

Becoming a paid subscriber will not only get you access to everything I write, it will also make it possible for me to continue doing this kind of work in the months and years to come.

I deeply appreciate the 190 of you who have already pledged to support the newsletter. If you haven’t signed up, please do so today. It would mean a lot to me.