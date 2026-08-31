Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
7d

A possible use case: the dog can walk the human.

This would give the human some exercise

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David Evanoff's avatar
David Evanoff
7d

Why robots cain't ever be cowboys.

The core engineering bottleneck that lab demonstrations routinely gloss over is organic resilience and self-healing under extreme chaotic wear.

The Impact Problem: High-torque planetary gearboxes, cycloidal drives, and harmonic reducers hate sudden shock loads. Catching an errant hoof, taking a tumble down a rocky draw, or absorbing mud, grit, and torrential rain will shear gear teeth or seize bearings in short order.

Self-Repair vs. Supply Chains: Biological tissue can absorb dynamic micro-trauma, remodel bone density, regenerate muscle tears, and maintain its own lubrication continuous-duty for decades. A broken robotic limb requires a clean workspace, custom replacement actuators, specialized tooling, and downtime.

Environmental Sealing: The moment fine dust, river water, freezing slush, or abrasive grime meets an actuator seal or exposed rotary joint, friction spikes, internal temperatures climb, and the platform faults.

Until machines are grown out of self-repairing synthetic musculature rather than machined aluminum, copper coils, and silicon boards, the high-friction, unscripted punishment of the open range remains strictly biological territory.

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