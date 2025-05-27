A lot of models have come out in recent months:

In February, xAI released Grok 3 and OpenAI released GPT-4.5.

In March, Google released Gemini 2.5 Pro.

In April, OpenAI released o3 and GPT-4.1, Meta released Llama 4, and Google released Gemini 2.5 Flash.

Last week, Anthropic released Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4.

Last year I made it a practice to do a w…