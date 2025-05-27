I spent time testing Claude 4, Gemini 2.5, and o3
OpenAI's o3 did best on my quirky homebrew problems, with Gemini 2.5 Pro a close second.
A lot of models have come out in recent months:
In February, xAI released Grok 3 and OpenAI released GPT-4.5.
In March, Google released Gemini 2.5 Pro.
In April, OpenAI released o3 and GPT-4.1, Meta released Llama 4, and Google released Gemini 2.5 Flash.
Last week, Anthropic released Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4.
Last year I made it a practice to do a w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.