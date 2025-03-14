Nobody knows what to do about AGI
Lots of people want policymakers to take AGI seriously. But what does that mean?
Recently my former boss Ezra Klein interviewed Ben Buchanan, a senior advisor on AI policy in the Biden White House. Buchanan believes that transformative AI is likely to arrive before the end of the decade. And he’s been trying to convince journalists, policymakers, and anyone who will listen, to take this possibility more seriously.
“I think we’re goin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.