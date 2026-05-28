Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Tom's avatar
Tom
6d

5.5 being able to solve the problem is in some ways even more extraordinary, because it means that it can resolve a pretty major math conjecture but can't figure out this mind-blowingly easy task (I guarantee anyone reading this can get it): https://arcprize.org/tasks/cd82

Here's to jaggedness?

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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
6dEdited

Math is really hard, and humans have pretty good intuition as is. Likely quite some problems will be proved with variations of existing techniques, perhaps in new context, and with sheer thorough exploration of the strategy space.

So, it is quite likely AI will get at least as good as people soon enough. That will likely still leave out a lot of fiendishly hard problems. Will be fun to watch how it plays out.

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