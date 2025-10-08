Sora, OpenAI’s chart-topping AI video app, explained
Sora is number one on the iOS App Store. Meta's AI app is 76th.
On September 25, Meta announced Vibes, a “new way to discover, create, and share AI videos.” The next week, OpenAI announced a new app called Sora for creating and sharing AI-generated videos.
The public reaction to these launches could not have been more different. As I write this, the iOS App Store ranks Sora as its number one free app. The Meta AI app…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.