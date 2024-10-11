Tesla's robotaxi event offered few technical details
For Elon Musk, full autonomy is always just a year away.
As I watched last night’s Tesla robotaxi event, I was struck by the contrast with earlier Tesla events focused on self-driving.
In 2019, for example, Tesla held an “Autonomy Day” to show off its progress in self-driving technology. Over more than two hours, Tesla engineers explained Tesla’s technology stack in detail. There was a presentation about a pow…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.