The US now has a de facto model licensing system
OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5.6, is waiting for government approval.
Ever since the Trump Administration forced Anthropic to pull its two most powerful models from the market on June 12, a big question has been whether Anthropic was being singled out for special treatment — or whether this would become a new policy for the AI industry as a whole. We got an answer on Thursday, when The Information reported that OpenAI was…
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