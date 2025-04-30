Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm Sharpe's avatar
Malcolm Sharpe
20h

> A donor can’t sue simply because a non-profit used money differently than he expected. To gain standing, a donor needs to have a legally binding commitment from the non-profit promising to use money in a specific way.

This was clarifying. I do think that Musk has reason to be upset, since, if OpenAI had been structured as an ordinary startup, the amount of early funding he put in would have given him a stake that would be worth billions of dollars today. But that seems not to be legally actionable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
werdnagreb's avatar
werdnagreb
10h

If no one sues OpenAI, does that mean there’s an easy path to privatization? Any other hurdles they need to pass?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy B Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture