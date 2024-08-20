Waymo is growing exponentially
Waymo's challenges are increasingly economics and logistics rather than technology.
A year ago, Waymo announced it was providing 10,000 paid, driverless trips every week. Then in May, Waymo announced it was providing 50,000 trips per week—an impressive five-fold increase in nine months.
Today Waymo announced it was providing 100,000 trips per week—further doubling its service in just three months.
And over the last month, Waymo has made …
