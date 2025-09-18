Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Lambert's avatar
Nathan Lambert
5d

Everyone from MATS I interact with are stellar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
5d

Welcome, Kai!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy B Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture