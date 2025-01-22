What if AI timelines are too aggressive?
The vibe in the AI industry today feels a lot like the self-driving industry in 2018.
On May 31, 2018, Fiat Chrysler made a bombshell announcement: Waymo, Google’s self-driving company, would purchase up to 62,000 Pacifica minivans for use in its driverless fleet.
I was excited. A year earlier, I had started covering self-driving cars more thoroughly because I believed the technology was on the verge of large-scale commercialization. The …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.