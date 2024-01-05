Understanding AI
What's ahead for large language models?
What's ahead for large language models?
A conversation with Robert Wright about Gemini, Mamba, and the New York Times lawsuit.
Timothy B Lee
and
Robert Wright
Jan 5, 2024
Once a month I have a conversation with Robert Wright about the state of AI. This month we discuss a number of recent developments that could provide clues about what’s ahead, including Google’s Gemini, the recent Mamba paper, and new efforts to generate synthetic training data. We also discuss the New York Times lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.

Alternatively you can watch the conversation as an embedded video. The free portion of the conversation is available as a video right here:

