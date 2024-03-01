Why Elon Musk sued OpenAI
Musk says OpenAI has become a "closed-source de facto subsidiary" of Microsoft.
Elon Musk on Thursday sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, for failing to live up to the organization’s charter to develop AI technology in a way that benefits the general public.
“To this day, OpenAI’s website continues to profess that its charter is to ensure AGI ‘benefits all of humanity,’” Musk lawyers write. “In reality, however, OpenAI has been tra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.