Why the New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI
The Times case is in a different league than previous lawsuits against GPT-4.
On Wednesday, the New York Times filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of infringing copyright by training its large language models with Times content. The Times doesn’t just want money, it’s also demanding that OpenAI destroy GPT-4 and other models trained with copyrighted material.
OpenAI was already under significant pressure over copyright concerns. By fi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.