Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Michaël Trazzi's avatar
Michaël Trazzi
6dEdited

Hi Kai, Michaël Trazzi here.

Thanks for your interview and in-depth analysis.

Some comments:

- You argue AI Safety advocates & the left (incl. Bernie) haven't always worked well by default. But Bernie did platform Nate Soares, Eliezer Yudkowsky and Daniel Kokotajlo. Some of them came to our protest, giving speeches, alongside more traditional left people (eg. Sunrise)

- There also seems to be convergence on the instrumental goals: moratoriums on data centers (Bernie, datacenter groups & AI Safety people), OpenAI having less power (AI Safety, QuitGPT, child safety & anti-surveillance people), stopping the race (coalition at this protest). You don't need to agree on why to agree on what.

- You also mention a couple speakers focusing on chatbots encouraging teen suicide instead of focusing on existential risk. But if we can't stop a chatbot from killing a teenager, why would we trust these companies with superintelligence?

- Most importantly, the piece covers the protest in detail but doesn't mention that Anthropic dropped its commitment to pause development (in RSPv3) weeks before we marched on their headquarters, which was in our press release and on our website, and the reason we started at Anthropic.

Overall, I think this piece is good and I wanted to thank you again for asking great questions during your interview, and writing this very important piece: we need more detailed & balanced accounts of AI activism!

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Tóth Csaba Dr's avatar
Tóth Csaba Dr
6d

I was very glad to read this piece, because it finally talks about the political dimensions of AI. I think the tech sector massively underestimates or simply just does not get the fact that 1. AI is already unpopular and is getting more so 2. In a democracy, you can't sustain a major technological change with most of the people opposed. And they are: 66% say AI needs to slow down according to Ipsos, people are more concerned than excited about AI with a 15 point margin according to Pew. And in qualitative surveys they are saying AI is "soulless". More then three fourths want to regulate it. Unless something changes, one or both presidential candidates are likely to run on anti-AI platform in 2028. And it does not matter that people misunderstand it (of course), or worried about the wrong things.... If you want to propose something smart about AI then yes, you have to have a meaningful coalition. But to stop something you don't need to agree on anything else besides stopping it.... The US is the country that once banned alcohol, btw,

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