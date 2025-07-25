Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inverteum Capital's avatar
Inverteum Capital
4d

Trump: "To ensure America maintains the world-class infrastructure we need to win, today I will sign a sweeping executive order to fast-track federal permitting, streamline reviews, and do everything possible to expedite construction of all major AI infrastructure projects".

Not a huge fan of Trump and his policies, but he's absolutely right about the importance of energy and AI dominance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ray mendez's avatar
ray mendez
3d

You trust Trump’s people training AI? No!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy B Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture