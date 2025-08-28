Click the play button to watch the video!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
I chatted with the Argument's Kelsey Piper about AI and jobs
Is AI ruining jobs searches? Is it ruining the careers of young programmers? Kelsey and I discussed.
Aug 28, 2025
Understanding AI article audio
This feed will contain audio versions of Understanding AI articles.This feed will contain audio versions of Understanding AI articles.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kelsey Piper
Writes Thinking Out Loud Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post