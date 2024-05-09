Not-so-large language models: a concise guide
Meta, Mistral, Cohere, and Databricks all have impressive open-weight models.
When OpenAI released GPT-4 in March 2023, it set a new standard for large language model performance. Since then, two companies—Google and Anthropic—have created models in the same league as GPT-4.
Many other companies have focused on building smaller models. Small models are useful because a model’s parameter count drives inference costs. GPT-4 is more …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Understanding AI to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.