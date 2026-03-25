OpenAI is shutting down Sora, its AI video app
"We cannot miss this moment because we are distracted by side quests," an exec said.
When Kai and I wrote our 2026 predictions post last December, we disagreed about the future of AI video. I thought a recent deal with Disney would help to make OpenAI’s Sora the leading AI video app. Kai disagreed. Noting that “Meta is very skilled at building compelling products that grow its user base,” Kai predicted that Meta’s Vibes platform would w…
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