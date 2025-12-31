Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Guo's avatar
Charlie Guo
6d

Thanks for having me, Tim! I agree that the context windows of frontier models will stay around one million tokens, but for slightly different reasons - it's becoming more effective to invest in managing contexts that hit one million tokens. See Claude Code's auto-compaction tools and OpenAI's /compact API endpoint.

Florian Brand's avatar
Florian Brand
6d

What a year it has been -- and there are no signs of the next year being any slowdown, either. Lets see what the year will bring, happy new year and thanks a lot for having me! :)

