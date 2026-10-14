Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
8h

While this does not look nice, I think it is only proper OpenAI fires whoever it wants to fire, whether they are honest to the press or not about reasons.

Since Sam's temporary ouster it has become even more important to run the ship well, whatever it takes. It is a business, not a charity.

(Which also means all their commitments to safety are sincere inasmuch as don't stay in way of business.)

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Madame Patolungo's avatar
Madame Patolungo
7h

Orthogonal to the matter of the firings: count me as one who thinks that these folks are world-class anthropomorphizers. Perhaps they should be spending less time focusing on on what agents are allegedly "thinking" and more on the several safety protocols that they missed. The gaffes were bush league.

It's almost as if there's a direct correlation between belief in one's fantasies about reverse engineering sentient intelligence and the ability to make good decisions about cybersecurity.

Here's an article with some relevance for those interested: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2504.09762

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