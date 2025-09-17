Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
5d

It is great to see Waymo is doing so well. Then, it will continue to improve, while humans as a whole don't.

The AI architecture of Waymo cars also has very good lessons for the current AI wave and other applications. The predictions are done with neural nets, as those can handle a huge variety of inputs, but the actual control of steering and pedals is done with physics-based software, to guarantee correctness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
5d

On the "dooring" issue, it's in between "waymo's fault" and a general car issue. Dooring is made much worse by double-parking and exiting unexpectedly in the middle of the street, and that happens much more for ride-hailing services. In general the app-based driving market (uber, doordash, etc) as well as the massive expansion of delivery in general has not worked well with the existing design of cities because it's resulted in lots more people wanting to stop for very short times such that "parking" in the traditional sense is not reasonable time-wise. It's not obvious how to fix this and it's not something that waymo created, but waymo is also a ride-hailing company in addition to inventing AVs and so it's a situation they are contributing to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy B Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture