Understanding AI

Jeffrey Baker
19h

The idea that Tesla has any ML work that can be considered cutting edge seems fanciful. Where's the evidence of it? They hardly publish anything. The FSD division is run by a nobody. All observable indicators suggest that Google is on the frontier and Tesla trails.

That is similar to the popular meme that Tesla enjoys a data advantage over Google. Stop and think about that one for a few seconds. "Tesla has more data than Google" is pretty much the craziest claim I've ever heard.

BobC
2d

I like how Comma.AI's add-on system layers their smarts atop existing vehicle systems, making use of certified vendor systems to support and validate their own top-level smarts.

For example, Comma (well, actually, the Open Source OpenPilot software) has its own LKAS capabilities that provide LKAS support on vehicles lacking it. However, when a vehicle has its own LKAS, the Comma LKAS capability becomes secondary, providing redundancy.

Comma also uses end-to-end training for their camera-based system, with a separate safety processor ("Panda") validating ("sanity checking") and managing CAN data flowing between Comma and the vehicle. Such safety processors are common throughout many industries, including the electric power grid, nuclear reactors, aircraft avionics, spacecraft and so on.

This is done by Comma despite strictly being a Level 2 system (at least presently). I hope all other self-driving companies are using equivalent safety hardware that exists and runs independently of the host.

This safety module provides a key side benefit: It is the ONLY part of the Comma system that must be validated at the hardware level, allowing the main system hardware to be designed to commercial standards, precisely like a smartphone.

