Understanding AI

Chuck Mire
Chuck Mire
2d

I am over 81 years old, and I used to program standalone Microsoft Executable Utilities that I would post online. I saw that these old utilities might not run in native mode with the advent of ARM computers. Rather than letting them possibly die, I use ChatGPT to convert some of them to successful standalone JavaScript utilities that I have uploaded here:

https://qb45.org/files.php?cat=2

Though this is “Vibe Coding” since I didn’t first start to learn JavaScript due to my age, I was able to succeed because I knew in intimate detail how my Windows executables were structured and was able to give precise prompts to ChatGPT.

David Lobron
David Lobron
2d

Wow, this is fascinating. I use Cursor, with Claude as its backend. I recently went down a rabbit-hole where Cursor helped me refine a unit test. The test result got better and better, but I realized partway through that I was simply overfitting on that test, and the code was actually hiding problems. I find that Cursor generally helps a lot, but it doesn't replace human judgement in many situations.

