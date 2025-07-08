Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isaac King's avatar
Isaac King
6d

I would note that a focus on efficiency over safety is in many ways backwards. If I'm driving myself somewhere, that takes time out of my day, so I would like to minimize the amount of time that takes. If I were stopping because some road cones confused me, that wastes my time.

But the benefit of a true self-driving car is that I don't need to pay attention to the road. This means the trip length no longer trades off against my time 1:1. I can just do other work in the car. I would not be in a hurry to use a car that has 2x the fatality rate as a human driver but on average gets to its destination at the same speed, but I would be very interested in a car that takes 2x as long to get anywhere but is perfectly safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Abreu Marques's avatar
Daniel Abreu Marques
5d

Really appreciated the time and rigor you put into reviewing all that footage, rare and valuable in this space.

The reminder that smooth driving in common scenarios doesn’t guarantee robustness in rare edge cases, especially under an imitation learning regime, really resonated.

Grateful for the depth you bring to this discussion; it’s voices like yours that help cut through the noise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy B Lee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture