Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
5d

I think it’s not obvious that a swarm of thousands of different agents will be harder to align than a swarm of thousands of clones. If they are all clones, and they have some way of ensuring cooperation, then it becomes important to get that one personality aligned to the user. But if they are a swarm of thousands of different ones, then whatever they manage to do to smooth over their differences may actually make it easier for them to work beneficially with other agents (like me!) that are also somewhat different.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4d

I love the graph of Claude's "biggest increase in multi-agent results came from scaling from one to 10 agents." And the one where swarms saturate over time. The Mythical Claude-Month is real, apparently, so far.

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