Understanding AI

Robert Reisner
1d

"... If the most extreme predictions about the effect of AI on employment and wages were true, then radiology should be the canary in the coal mine.

But demand for human labor is higher than ever. In 2025, American diagnostic radiology residency programs offered a record 1,208 positions across all radiology specialties, a four percent increase from 2024, and the field’s vacancy rates are at all-time highs...."

This quote from the article and the general tone of the article seemed to me to be a very clear statement that Radiology was a safe career. Most of the article was positive on the tone for radilogy services and the inability for AI to fully grow into a replacement stack for human radiologists.

Radiology is essentially pattern recognition of computer friendly inputs with a high amount of statistical analysis (in the analysis sample and in the training material). Very much an early target for AI because there are no high hurdle interfaces to create or mechanical systems requiring displacement as part of the elimination process. Radiology is an early and relatively easy target that will have strong institutional support for quick adoption (relative) from medical corporations and insurance companies. The need for both insurance companies and medical corporations to lower costs to lead or follow competitors is a virtual guarantee of a quick execution cycle.

Derek Tank
1dEdited

>Human radiologists spend a minority of their time on diagnostics and the majority on other activities, like talking to patients and fellow clinicians.

This really depends on the radiologist. The 2012 study mentioned was only looking at staff radiologists at hospitals. However, I'm not sure this is representative of the majority of radiologists; many nowadays work fully remotely, reviewing images with essentially zero patient interaction and limited interaction with other clinicians.

I do strongly believe that Jevons paradox should inform our expectations when it comes to the impact of AI on the labor market, but I'm not convinced it's useful for explaining this specific situation. The regulatory and reimbursement hurdles discussed seem much more influential, and we should expect professionals lacking these moats (such as software developers) to be impacted differently.

