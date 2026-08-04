Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2d

Kai, I want to reiterate that the fact that you can address this topic competently is exactly why I’m a fan. You got your interview subjects to address the important, nuanced points that would go over the head of most writers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jason's avatar
Jason
3d

Free subscriber here: sponsor message slotted in nicely, and I did check them out!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy B Lee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture