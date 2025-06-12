Understanding AI

Understanding AI

Erick
2d

Seems like there's a big difference between "can correctly continue a 50 token quote more than half the time for 42 percent of the book" and "can generate 42 percent of the book". If you didn't have the text of Harry Potter handy, there's no way you could get out a quote longer than a couple of pages, except maybe some sections that are quoted online in tons of places. And if you did get it to generate a chunk, you wouldn't know if it was right. A user who wants to read the book for free would be much better off googling "free online copy of Harry Potter."

Jojo
3h

If I borrow a book from a friend, have I violated copyright? What if I have perfect memorization?

Jeopardy players seem to know a huge amount of esoteric info. Have they violated copyright by reading and remembering sources of info?

I just don't agree that if an AI accesses publicly available info, whether it might be from TB broadcasts or even by obtaining a library card and checking out every single book available in a library, that they should judged guilty of copyright violation.

This is just a ploy by authors and their agents to squeeze more money out of deep pocket AI companies.

