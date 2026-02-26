Understanding AI

Tom Greenhaw
Feb 26

It is insane to train AI to take human life.

Chris Wasden
Feb 26

Timothy, thank you for this clear-eyed analysis of the Pentagon-Anthropic standoff. The strategic logic you lay out is compelling. Applying the Tension Transformation Framework, though, surfaces something your analysis gestures toward but doesn't quite name: this isn't primarily a contract dispute. It's a collision between two identity orientations.

The Pentagon is operating from classic Victim identity — not because it lacks power, but because it's responding to the mere possibility of future constraint as an existential threat. The demand isn't driven by any actual operational need today; as you note, the Pentagon has no immediate plans for autonomous killing or domestic surveillance. This is a power-protection reflex, not a strategic calculation.

Anthropic, by contrast, is demonstrating something closer to Architect identity — holding the line not on what Claude can do, but on what kind of AI development leads to better outcomes. The alignment-faking research you cite is actually evidence of this: even forced retraining may not produce what the Pentagon wants, because identity-level commitments resist surface-level coercion.

The deepest irony you've identified — that this showdown will become training data for future models — may be the most consequential long-term outcome. The Pentagon is trying to assert dominance over a technology that may ultimately internalize this moment. That's not a governance strategy. That's a Maladaptive response generating exactly the fragility it's trying to prevent.

