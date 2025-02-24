Are you a journalist who wants to cover AI? Or an AI expert looking to get into journalism? The deadline for the 2025 Tarbell Fellowship is this Friday.

Earlier this month, OpenAI released a new product called Deep Research. Based on a variant of the (still unreleased) o3 reasoning model, Deep Research can think for even longer than conventional reasoning models—up to 30 minutes for the hardest questions. And crucially, it can search the web, allowing it to gather information about topics that are too new or obscure to be well covered in its training data.

I wanted to thoroughly test Deep Research out, so I solicited difficult questions from a random sample of Understanding AI readers. One of them was Rick Wolnitzek, a retired architect who runs the website Architekwiki. Wolnitzek asked for a detailed building code checklist for a 100,000-square-foot educational building.

To answer Wolnitzek’s question, Deep Research started browsing the web for information about building codes. It soon discovered the website of the International Code Council, but some of the information it needed was behind a paywall.

“Considering a non-ICC site, perhaps from a state, might be a good move,” the model thought.

Deep Research soon found a page on the Arkansas Department of Education website that included a three-page PDF of ICC standards for educational institutions. On the website of Douglas County, Nevada, it found a PDF describing the minimum number of plumbing fixtures required for various kinds of buildings. A California Department of Education page summarized the number of toilets required in K-12 schools. The city of Chelan, Washington, had a 13-page PDF summarizing recent code changes.

In total, OpenAI’s Deep Research model thought for 28 minutes and consulted 21 online sources to produce a 15,000-word checklist.

The report impressed Wolnitzek. It was “better than intern work, and meets the level of an experienced professional,” he told me. “I think it would take six to eight hours or more to prepare a report like this, and it would be a useful reference for the whole design team.”

Wolnitzek was one of 19 Understanding AI readers—including an antitrust lawyer, a middle school teacher, a mechanical engineer, and a medical researcher—who helped me put Deep Research through its paces. Not everyone was as impressed with OpenAI’s responses as Wolnitzek. But seven out of 19 respondents—including Wolnitzek—said OpenAI’s response was at or near the level of an experienced professional in their fields. A majority of respondents estimated it would take at least 10 hours of human labor to produce a comparable report.

I see these results as hugely significant. It’s not just that Deep Research is likely to be useful across a wide range of industries. Its performance demonstrates the impressive capabilities of the underlying o3 model.

Deep Research discovers information in the same iterative manner as human researchers. It will do a search, find a document, and read it. Then it will do another search, find another document, and read that one. As the model reads more documents and learns more about a topic, it is able to refine its search criteria and find documents that didn’t appear in earlier search results. This process—which people sometimes describe as “going down a rabbit hole”—allows Deep Research to gain a much deeper understanding of a subject than was possible with previous AI models.

All of this is made possible by the longer “attention span” of o3, OpenAI’s most powerful reasoning model. We’ve known for three years that large language models produce better results when they’re asked to “think step by step.” But conventional LLMs tended to get confused or distracted when they tried to perform a long sequence of reasoning steps.

OpenAI used a technique called reinforcement learning to train reasoning models to stay focused as they work through longer chains of reasoning. This approach worked particularly well for domains like math and computer programming where the training algorithm could easily verify whether the model had reached a correct answer.

A big open question after the release of o1 was how well the same techniques would generalize to “softer” domains like law, architecture, or medicine. The strong performance of Deep Research suggests that those techniques generalize better than many people—including me—expected. And if that’s true, we should expect to see continued rapid progress in AI capabilities over the next year—and perhaps beyond that.

People prefer OpenAI’s Deep Research to Google’s

OpenAI didn’t invent this product category. That distinction goes to Google, which introduced its own Deep Research product in December. So I asked my volunteers to evaluate both models.

Each participant sent me a difficult question in his or her area of expertise. I sent back two responses, one from OpenAI and one from Google. I didn’t tell them which model produced which response.

OpenAI’s shortest responses were around 2,000 words and took four to five minutes to write. The longest—a detailed analysis of fantasy football players and strategies—ran more than 18,000 words and took OpenAI Deep Research 17 minutes to write. On average, Google’s responses tended to be a bit faster and shorter than OpenAI’s.

Sixteen out of 19 readers said they preferred the OpenAI response, whereas only three people thought Google’s response was better.

Many of my volunteer judges were impressed by OpenAI’s answers. An antitrust lawyer told me an 8,000-word report “compares favorably with an entry-level attorney” and that it would take 15 to 20 hours for a human researcher to compile the same information. She said she would like to use OpenAI’s tool professionally—especially if it could be hooked up to commercial databases like Westlaw or LexisNexis, which would give it access to more obscure legal rulings.

Chris May, a mechanical engineer, asked for directions on how to build a hydrogen electrolysis plant. He estimated that it would take an experienced professional a week to create something as good as the 4,000-word report OpenAI generated in four minutes.

Heather Black Alexander, a middle school teacher in Chicago, praised a 12,000-word report about middle school advisory programs that OpenAI produced in seven minutes. Alexander said the report was better than she’d expect from an entry-level employee, and estimated it would take a week for a human researcher to write it.

A few people noticed that responses omitted recent information such as Donald Trump’s election. This could be because the models were trained before Trump won the election. However, these “Deep Research” products are also supposed to seek out additional information by searching the web, so they should be able to learn about recent developments.

In the chart above, the green bars represent people who said a model produced work that was at the level of an experienced professional—or at least above the level of an entry-level worker in their field. Yellow represents people who compared Deep Research responses to entry-level employees or interns. Red represents people who compared them to medical students, college students, high school students, or worse. As you can see, readers were significantly more impressed by OpenAI’s model.

Here I’ve broken down how much time people thought it would take for a human being to produce a report of comparable quality. There was a huge range. Four people estimated it would take a week for a human researcher to duplicate an OpenAI report. No one thought any of the Google reports would take that long. On the flipside, two readers said it would take only 30 minutes to reproduce Google responses. No one said that about an OpenAI report.

A better way to RAG

Companies have been rushing to adopt LLMs over the last two years. One of the most popular applications has been chatbots powered by a technique called retrieval augmented generation.

Suppose you run a company that has a million documents on its servers—corporate memos, customer service requests, instruction manuals, sales contracts, and so forth. You want a chatbot that “knows about” all of these documents and can answer questions about their contents.

When a user asks a question, a RAG system searches for relevant documents using a keyword search, vector database, or other techniques. The most relevant documents are inserted into an LLM’s context window. When it works well, a RAG system creates the illusion of a chatbot that understands thousands or even millions of documents.

But if the user’s question is complex or poorly worded, the RAG system might fail to retrieve the right documents. This is a common failure mode because the techniques used to find and rank relevant documents aren’t as “smart” as the LLM that generates the final answer.

The new Deep Research products point toward a better paradigm for RAG applications: if the initial search doesn’t turn up the right documents, the system can search again with different keywords or parameters. Doing this over and over again—as OpenAI’s Deep Research does—will produce a much better result than a traditional RAG pipeline.

The reason people haven’t been doing this already is that early LLMs weren’t good enough at following long chains of reasoning. If someone had tried to use the Deep Research technique with GPT-4 back in 2023, the model would have gotten “stuck” after a few searches.

But now that OpenAI has demonstrated how well this paradigm works, it should be straightforward for companies with existing, underperforming RAG applications to upgrade them with better models and a more iterative process for document retrieval. That should yield dramatically better performance, and I expect it to drive renewed enthusiasm for this type of system.

Interestingly, Google’s Deep Research product seems to be somewhere in between OpenAI’s approach and a traditional RAG system. Like a traditional RAG system, Google’s Deep Research operates in two phases—first retrieving a bunch of documents and then generating an output. But within the first stage, Google’s Deep Research has an iterative search process where the result of one search informs the next one.

I don’t know if Google’s product performs relatively poorly because it has a more rigid reasoning process or because Google’s underlying model simply isn’t as good as OpenAI’s o3. Or maybe these issues are connected: maybe the open-ended search process used by OpenAI’s product is only possible with a powerful reasoning model like o3.

Either way, I’m sure Google is working hard to regain its lead in a product category Google invented just a few months ago.

The coming AI speedup

The success of Deep Research also suggests that there’s a lot of room to improve AI models using “self play.” The big insight of o1 was that allowing a model to “think” for longer leads to better answers. OpenAI’s Deep Research demonstrates that this is true for a wide range of fields beyond math and computer programming.

And this suggests there’s a lot of room for these models to “teach themselves” to get better at a wide range of cognitive tasks. A company like OpenAI or Google can generate training data by having a model “think about” a question for a long time. Once it has the right answer, it can use the answer—and the associated thinking tokens—to train the next generation of reasoning models.

Because the training algorithm knows the correct answer, it should be able to train the new model to get to the right answer more quickly. And then this new model can generate a new batch of training data that focuses on even harder problems.

I don’t expect this process to get AI models all the way to human-level intelligence because they will eventually bump into the limitations I wrote about back in December. But the success of Deep Research makes me think the current paradigm has more headroom than I thought just a few weeks ago.

