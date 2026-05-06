Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
5d

This is the point Dwarkesh Patel made last year in talking about “continual learning”. And I’m arguing in a talk I’m giving these days that it’s actually very close to the point that Hubert Dreyfus was making about expert systems back in the 1980s (and about a lot of analytic philosophy). It’s true that a lot of intelligence can be reduced to knowledge that can be expressed as sentences in a language. But there are things you need to practice and optimize on and can’t express in words.

Modern LLMs do a great job of improving on expert systems by having a bottom layer that has trained and practiced. All the types of reinforcement learning they’re adding are doing more. But they don’t do any better on your own task than the instructions you can write down unless that task makes it into the reinforcement learning loop for the next model.

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Sam Tobin-Hochstadt's avatar
Sam Tobin-Hochstadt
5d

It isn't mostly the point of this post, but I still want a definition of an "automated AI scientist" that can be operationalized and hasn't already happened.

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