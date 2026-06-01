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Your subscription dollars now directly support Kai Williams.
Hello paying subscribers! Today is a big day here at Understanding AI headquarters: it’s Kai’s first day as an Understanding AI employee. Until Friday, his work was supported by the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. Now I’m paying his salary, which means that your subscription dollars are making his work possible.
Below is an email I sent out to free sub…
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