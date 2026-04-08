Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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Jim's avatar
Jim
3d

I've long wished that conversations about AI risk would focus on the specific risks that seem most plausible. To me that list is fraud, drone warfare, softness in the labor market, and cybersecurity. I wish this focus on cybersecurity had come a lot earlier, but I applaud Anthropic's attempts to address it. This seems like a very serious attempt.

The good guys look well positioned to win in the long term. Let's hope for few problems in the short term and Godspeed to the cybersecurity professionals who do this work. If we're very lucky this can be another y2k.

For the detail-oriented, I highly recommend Anthropic's long post: https://red.anthropic.com/2026/mythos-preview/

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Ayaz's avatar
Ayaz
3d

Great insights, Kai. Thanks.

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