Understanding AI

Understanding AI

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TechnoRealist's avatar
TechnoRealist
6d

Legged, free-moving robots have few advantages over a single robot arm bolted to a floor (basically, mobility) and most of that advantage can be achieved more simply from adding wheels. Meanwhile a stationary robot arm can be hooked up to power, servers, is much simpler to build and repair (and thus you can have more of them) is more compact (see above parenthetical), and can even be trained on less data.

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Gabriele Tinelli's avatar
Gabriele Tinelli
6d

Really sober view, loved it!

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