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Mathematicians are grappling with the possibility that AI might eclipse them
I talked to 20 mathematicians about rapid AI progress in their field.
Aug 4
•
Kai Williams
230
41
28
Our advertising principles
How we fund our journalism without compromising our independence.
Aug 4
•
Timothy B. Lee
10
July 2026
An OpenAI model hacked Hugging Face to help it cheat on a benchmark
Organizations across the Internet need to move quickly to patch vulnerabilities.
Jul 22
•
Timothy B. Lee
34
5
5
An OpenAI model crushed top human programmers at a world coding competition
But human programmers aren’t obsolete — at least not yet.
Jul 10
•
Kai Williams
146
4
8
June 2026
7 charts that show why you should advertise on Understanding AI
The newsletter will remain ad-free for paying readers.
Jun 29
•
Timothy B. Lee
134
21
4
The US now has a de facto model licensing system
OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5.6, is waiting for government approval.
Jun 29
•
Timothy B. Lee
22
1
1
Why AI hasn’t replaced software engineers, and won’t
Coding agents as normal technology
Published on AI as Normal Technology
•
Jun 16
The MAGA power struggle that could decide the fate of Anthropic
It may not be easy for Anthropic to escape the Trump export ban.
Jun 15
•
Timothy B. Lee
126
3
5
Anthropic’s Fable is the most locked-down public model we’ve ever seen
How Anthropic decides which questions are too dangerous for Claude to answer.
Jun 11
•
Kai Williams
134
10
5
DC-area happy hour on June 23!
Meet the Understanding AI team — and some friends of the newsletter.
Jun 11
•
Timothy B. Lee
and
Kai Williams
11
1
Anthropic has caught up to OpenAI in image understanding
But neither one is all that good.
Jun 10
•
Timothy B. Lee
89
3
5
We're building a different kind of AI newsroom
Your subscription dollars now directly support Kai Williams.
Jun 1
•
Timothy B. Lee
47
9
© 2026 Timothy B Lee
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