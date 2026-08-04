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July 2026

June 2026

7 charts that show why you should advertise on Understanding AI
The newsletter will remain ad-free for paying readers.
  Timothy B. Lee
The US now has a de facto model licensing system
OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5.6, is waiting for government approval.
  Timothy B. Lee
Why AI hasn’t replaced software engineers, and won’t
Coding agents as normal technology
Published on AI as Normal Technology  
The MAGA power struggle that could decide the fate of Anthropic
It may not be easy for Anthropic to escape the Trump export ban.
  Timothy B. Lee
Anthropic’s Fable is the most locked-down public model we’ve ever seen
How Anthropic decides which questions are too dangerous for Claude to answer.
  Kai Williams
DC-area happy hour on June 23!
Meet the Understanding AI team — and some friends of the newsletter.
  Timothy B. Lee and Kai Williams
Anthropic has caught up to OpenAI in image understanding
But neither one is all that good.
  Timothy B. Lee
We're building a different kind of AI newsroom
Your subscription dollars now directly support Kai Williams.
  Timothy B. Lee
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